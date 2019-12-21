‘Today’ Co-Host Sheinelle Jones Announces She’s Stepping Away From Weekend Show

Sheinelle Jones, who began co-anchoring Weekend Today in 2014, announced Saturday it would be her last day on the program.

Jones has been working six days a week as co-anchor of the Saturday editions and as co-host on the 3rd Hour of Today. This morning she got emotional as she told viewers about her plans to step away from the weekend show to spend more time with her family.

“As much as I love my Saturday Today family, this is going to be my last day anchoring the show,” she said. “Since I’m so busy on the weekdays, I thought, you know what, I should probably see those three children that I have at home. They’re 7-year-old twins and a 10-year-old — Kayin, Clara and Uche — every time I look up, I feel like they look like they’re a little bit older so I’m going to be home with them on Saturday mornings.”

[Watch her announcement below]

Jones was previously an anchor at the Fox affiliate in Philadelphia and joined NBC News in 2014. She began co-hosting the 3rd Hour of Today with Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Al Roker in January, following the cancellation of Megyn Kelly today.

Just before Jones made her announcement Saturday, her co-host Dylan Dreyer also shared a bit of news, saying she would be temporarily stepping away from the weekend show to go on maternity leave.

“I have to call it quits at some point. I can’t just keep going,” she said, adding that her due date is just two weeks away.