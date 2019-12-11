TLC Series ‘Hot & Heavy’ To Explore Challenges Faced By ‘Mixed-Weight’ Couples

TLC unveiled the trailer Tuesday for its upcoming reality series Hot & Heavy.

The network says the series will center on “mixed-weight” relationships — men who love plus-size women.

The show launches next month and will follow three couples — Joy and Chris, Kristin and Rusty, and Adrianna and Ricardo. Over three one-hour episodes, the couples will be shown dealing with public judgement and confronting skeptical friends and family.

“We’re just two people that are different sizes and I don’t feel like there should be a stigma behind it,” Ricardo says.

“I absolutely love Kristin’s size, I wouldn’t mind if she was a little bigger,” Rusty says about Kristin, who is shown getting on a scale that says 329.4 lbs.

After TLC shared the trailer on Twitter, the post was filled with dozens of comments, and the majority were negative.

For these couples, love knows no size. See the highs and lows of their mixed-weight relationships on the series premiere of #HotandHeavy Tuesday, January 7 at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/QAFh8AILj7 — TLC Network (@TLC) December 10, 2019

“Excuse me TLC, this is not healthy. You should not be promoting it. Thank you,” one person replied.

“Quit glamorizing obesity!” another person said.

“What’s with TLC and morbidly obese people? I can understand My 600 lb Life because they actually want help but morbid obesity [is] not to be celebrated,” someone else wrote.

Still, other social media users welcomed the series.

“We’re all attracted to different people! I’m gonna LOVE this show!” one person tweeted.

“I’m not going to sit here and judge. Whatever makes your clock tick, it’s your life enjoy it,” another person shared.

“Love the one you’re with. Ignore the naysayers,” a third person wrote.

Hot & Heavy is produced by This Is Just A Test for Discovery Communications’ TLC. The series premieres Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10PM ET/PT on TLC.