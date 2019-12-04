‘Tigra & Dazzler’ Showrunner & Writers Exit; Production On Marvel-Hulu Animated Comedy On Hold

Marvel animated series Tigra & Dazzler is searching for a new showrunner and writers following a shake-up on the series. Sources close to the production have confirmed to Deadline that Hulu has parted ways with showrunner Erica Rivinoja due to creative differences, however the show is still moving forward at Hulu.

In Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler Show, two “woke super heroes” and best friends, Tigra and Dazzler, fight for recognition among powered people who make up the eight million stories in Los Angeles. Chelsea Handler remains as executive producer, along with Jeph Loeb.



Tigra & Dazzler is one of four animated series at Hulu, along with Howard the Duck, Hit Monkey, and M.O.D.O.K.

The Hulu shows are geared toward the more comedic end of the Marvel Universe and an ironic tone will be watchword for the quartet of off-kilter franchises. Tigra and Dazzler were both introduced in the pages of Marvel Comics in the 1970s as a bid by the publisher to catch the attention of elusive young female readers.