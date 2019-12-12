Tiffany Haddish, Viola Davis, Andre Braugher, Jay Pharoah, Asante Blackk, Corinne Foxx & Jharrel Jerome Set For ABC’s ‘Good Times’ Live Special

Tiffany Haddish, Viola Davis, Andre Braugher, Jay Pharoah, Asante Blackk, Corinne Foxx and Jharrel Jerome are set for ABC’s Live In Front Of A Studio Audience ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times,’ a live staging of the Norman Lear sitcom classics.

The six will take on the roles first portrayed in the iconic sitcom Good Times, with Davis and Braugher as Florida Evans and James Evans, Pharoah as J.J Evans, Blackk as Michael Evans, Foxx as Thelma Evans and Haddish recreating the role of Willona Woods. Jerome is confirmed to join the cast in an unspecified role. Additionally, ABC’s Anthony Anderson and Patti LaBelle will perform the theme song live.

The Emmy-winning Live In Front Of A Studio Audience will feature re-recreations of classic episodes of Norman Lear and Bud Yorkin’s All In the Family and groundbreaking sitcom Good Times, created by Mike Evans, Eric Monte and developed by Lear.

Previously announced cast members taking on the All in the Family roles include Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper and Ike Barinholtz who are set to reprise their iconic roles as Archie and Edith Bunker, Gloria Stivic and Meathead, along with Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg and Justina Machado whose roles will be announced live.

Earlier this year, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ was nominated for three Emmy Awards, and took home the prize for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

The May 22 special averaged 14.29 million total viewers and a 2.86 rating in adults 18-49 across all platforms after 35 days of TV playback and reached 23.5 million total viewers for its original Wednesday broadcast and two encore airings on Saturday, May 25, and Saturday, Aug. 17.

The new holiday-inspired live event produced by Sony Pictures Television, will reunite executive producers Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Will Ferrell and Justin Theroux, along with Kerry Washington, who portrayed Helen Willis of The Jeffersons in the original special in the spring. Washington will join as an executive producer.

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’ will air Wednesday, December 18 at 8 PM ET/PT on ABC.