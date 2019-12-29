This Week In Music: New Year’s Eve Lineups Feature BTS, Village People, The Chainsmokers

New Year’s Eve means celebration, and what’s a celebration without music? Whether you’re going out or staying in to watch televised celebrations, there’s plenty of top names on tap.

On ABC, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest has BTS live from Time Square. The South Korean boy group will play a medley of its hits starting at 10:38 PM ET. The Times Square show will also have Post Malone, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morissette and the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill. For the West Coast, Ciara, Paual Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Green Day, Dua Lipa and Salt-N-Pepa perform.

Fox will have the Village People trying to set the record for the world’s biggest YMCA dance. Steve Harvey, Maria Menounos and Rob Gronkowski will co-host as LL Cool J and DJ Z-Trip headline. Also on tap: the Chainsmokers, the Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys, Tyga and The Killers.

NBC’s New Years Eve 2020 will be hosted by Carson Daly with help from Julianne Hough. The lineup of performers for this year’s event includes X Ambassadors, Brett Eldredge, NE-YO, Blake Shelton, The Struts and Gwen Stefani. Keith Urban will chime in remotely from Nashville.

If getting out of the house is a priority on the west coast, N.Y.E.L.A. Downtown at Grand Park will again host a free, all-ages dance party with DJs and live music, food trucks, a 3D light show projected on City Hall, and midnight fireworks.