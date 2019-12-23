‘The Wheel Of Time’: Amazon Adds Three To Cast Of Series Based On Fantasy Books

EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Bose (Lion), Taylor Napier (All About April) and Emmanuel Imani (Black Earth Rising) are set to recur opposite Rosamund Pike in The Wheel of Time, Amazon’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s fantasy epic.

Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Bose will play Alanna Mosvani, a member of the same organization of powerful women as Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) — the Aes Sedai. She’s renowned for both her kindness and her temper. And instead of having one Warder like Moiraine, she has two — Ihvon (Imani) and Maksim (Napier). The three of them have a complicated relationship built on love, sex and respect that welds them into a fearsome force in battle.

Cast also includes Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Zoë Robins and Josha Stradowski.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.). Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment (Winter Dragon), Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Darren Lemke (Shazam!), Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz also will serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Pike will serve as producer. Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson are consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television

Bose, known for her role as Kamla, Dev Patel’s (Saroo) tortured mother in the Oscar-nominated film Lion, is repped by Grandview, Greene and Associates Talent Agency, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine.