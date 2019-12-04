‘The Wheel Of Time’: Amazon Fantasy Drama Adds Four To Cast

Amazon’s series adaptation of The Wheel of Time has added four actors to its cast opposite lead Rosamund Pike. Alvaro Morte, Hammad Animashaun, Alexandre Willaume and Johann Myers are set to appear in the drama based on Robert Jordan’s fantasy novels. Morte, Animashaun and Willaum have each been tapped for multiple episodes; Johann is currently booked for one episode with potential to return.

Produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, The Wheel of Time is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Morte (The Head) will play Logain, Animashaun (Black Mirror) is set as Loial, Willaume (Tomb Raider) portrays Thom Merrilin, and Myers (Sony Crackle’s Snatch) is Padan Fain. Their character details were not provided.

The cast also includes Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Zoë Robins, Josha Stradowski and Daniel Henney.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.). Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment (Winter Dragon), Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Darren Lemke (Shazam!), Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz also will serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Pike will serve as producer.