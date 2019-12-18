‘The Voice’ Live Season Finale Tops Tuesday Ratings; ‘NCIS’ Down

The Voice crowned a winner for its 17th season on Tuesday, winning primetime with a 1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 8.64 million viewers. The numbers held steady from last night’s episode, and is up a tenth from last week. NBC’s reality singing competition was up each week during its run; the finale is up 18% from last spring’s finale, but down five tenths from last fall’s finale.

Leading into the finale was a Voice clip show, which earned a 1.0 rating and 6.68 million viewers. The network won the night in the demo.

CBS took Tuesday overall in total viewers with a pair of fall finales of its own with NCIS (1.0, 11.04M), which was down a tenth from its last new episode and hit a season audience low; and FBI (0.8, 8.41M), also off a tenth. However, NCIS: New Orleans (0.9, 7.05M) ticked up from last week.

At Fox, The Resident (0.7, 3.82M) returned and was down from last week, while Empire (0.7, 2.57M) held steady.

ABC gave us another dose of holiday cheer airing specials beginning with A Charlie Brown Christmas (1.1, 4.62M), which gained in the demo from its December 6 telecast. The CW aired the special Dogs of the Year (0.2, 950,000).