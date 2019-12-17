‘The Voice’ Receives Boost In Monday Ratings, ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Hits Viewership High

The Voice ticked up in ratings from last week with a 1.3 in adults 18-49 demographic, but the big news is that the NBC reality singing competition hit an audience season-high Monday night with 9.07 million viewers tuning in to watch the live finale performances. However, the numbers for NBC as well as CBS and ABC are pending adjustments because of local NFL preemptions.

Over at CBS, Bob Hearts Abishola received good news of its own ticking up a tenth in ratings to a 0.8 and delivering its largest audience since its debut with 6.24 million viewers. The remainder of CBS’ Monday night lineup included The Neighborhood (0.9, 6.56M) which held steady while All Rise (0.7, 5.57M) had a healthy two-tenths boost and Bull (0.7, 6.49M) was up one-tenth in its return after a hiatus.

The Voice was a lead into the NBC special Holidays With the Houghs (0.7, 4.68M) and the Yuletide spirit spread across the networks with Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2019 (0.1, 770,000) at the CW and Fox’s Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos: Holidays 2019 (0.4, 1.83M). Over at ABC, they decked the halls with the finale of The Great Christmas Light Fight (0.7, 3.42M) which was down from last week.

Wrapping up Monday night was ABC’s Jedi-filled Jimmy Kimmel Live After Darth: A Star Wars Special (0.4, 1.81M), which aired in celebration of the world premiere of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker which opens December 20.