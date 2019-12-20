‘The Vampire Chronicles’ Not Moving Forward At Hulu

Hulu is not moving forward with a planned series based on Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles, Deadline has confirmed. We hear the rights did not expire on the project, but Hulu decided to pass.

Paramount TV and Anonymous optioned the popular 11-book series in 2017, with plans to bring it to the small screen. Anne Rice’s son Christopher Rice was to serve as executive producer alongside Rice and Anonymous Content’s David Kanter and Steve Golin. Bryan Fuller initially boarded the project as showrunner, but exited shortly thereafter. Hulu landed the project in July 2018.



The Vampire Chronicles began with 1976’s Interview with the Vampire, which introduced readers to Louis, a French colonial aristocrat in 18th century New Orleans who is turned into an undead bloodsucker by the charismatic and dangerous Lestat. The book’s sequel, 1985’s The Vampire Lestat, made the titular character the main protagonist, and subsequent books largely have centered on his further adventures, which include exploring the origins of vampires; an encounter with Satan; and, in the most recent installment, published on November 29, a trip to Atlantis.

Interview with the Vampire was turned into a popular 1994 movie starring Brad Pitt as Louis and Tom Cruise as Lestat, along with Christian Slater, Kirsten Dunst, Antonio Banderas, Thandie Newton, Stephen Rea and others.

The Vampire Chronicles Facebook page posted a somewhat mysterious note on December 9, written by Anne Rice, Chris Rice and novelist Eric Shaw Quinn.

“To all the wonderful, loyal and steadfast supporters of this page and of this show. We realize it’s been some time since we’ve given you an update. Please allow me to assure you that magnificently exciting things are happening behind the scenes and we are dyyyyyyyyyying to talk to you about them. But in this particular moment, we are sworn to secrecy. The minute, and I assure you, the MINUTE, we are free to discuss the latest developments, many of them the most exciting since we began work on this, we will do so, and we will do so here. This page is not dead. Like Lestat, this project will live forever. We know you thirst, and we, Lestat and all the others who share the dark gift shall satisfy that thirst very soon.”

Variety was first to report the project was no longer at Hulu.

