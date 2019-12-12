‘The Two Popes’: Read Anthony McCarten’s Script For Netflix Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Having opened for a limited run on the big screen last month, The Two Popes debuts December 20 on Netflix. But you can read the Anthony McCarten’s screenplay for the Critics’ Choice- and Golden Globes-nominated film right now.

The movie stars Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce as Popes Benedict XVI and Frances, respectively.

Inspired by a visit to the Vatican and an open-air mass by the current Pontiff, McCarten began to ponder how the progressive former Argentine Cardinal came to succeed his still living and very conservative predecessor.

“We have two living Popes for the first time in 500 years, and they don’t agree on anything and both are meant to be infallible, and I thought, that’s an interesting kind of situation,” the Oscar-nominated writer told me last month at Deadline’s The Contenders Los Angeles.

Imagining a look behind the Papal curtain between the two priests, the Fernando Meirelles-directed film also postulates the extreme office politics of Benedict’s almost unprecedented resignation in early 2013. With those lofty aims, and two maestros like Oscar winner Hopkins and Game of Thrones alum Pryce, the script had to sing like a psalm in many regards – as you can read, it does.

Click here to read it.