‘The Souvenir’, ‘The Irishman’, ‘1917’ Lead London Critics’ Circle Film Award Nominees

Nominations for the 40th edition of the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards were announced today, with Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir out in front on seven nominations including Film, Screenwriter, Actor (Tom Burke), Supporting Actress (Tilda Swinton) and Young Performer (Honor Swinton Byrne).
Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Sam Mendes’ 1917 follow close behind with nominations in six categories apiece. On five were Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, Pedro Almodóvar’s Pain And Glory and Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite.
Lining up alongside the aforementioned in contention for Film Of The Year are Joker, Knives Out, Midsommar and Portrait Of A Lady On Fire.
Florence Pugh received three nominations, lead actress for Midsommar, supporting for Little Women, and British/Irish Actress for her work across the year.
Winners will be announced on January 30. There will also be three special awards presented: animation specialists Aardman (Shaun The Sheep) will receive the 40th Anniversary Award, while Brit film icons Sally Potter and Sandy Powell will both be presented with the event’s top honor, the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Cinema.
Full list of nominations:
FILM OF THE YEAR
The Irishman
Joker
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Midsommar
1917
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
The Souvenir
FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR
Happy as Lazzaro
Monos
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR
Amazing Grace
Apollo 11
The Cave
For Sama
Varda by Agnès
DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Pedro Almodóvar – Pain and Glory
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Céline Sciamma – Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR
Pedro Almodóvar – Pain and Glory
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Wan – Parasite
Joanna Hogg – The Souvenir
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o – Us
Florence Pugh – Midsommar
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Tom Burke – The Souvenir
Robert De Niro – The Irishman
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Tilda Swinton – The Souvenir
SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Shia LaBeouf – Honey Boy
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
BRITISH/IRISH FILM: THE ATTENBOROUGH AWARD
Bait
1917
Rocketman
The Souvenir
Wild Rose
BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS (for body of work)
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose/Judy
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Lesley Manville – Ordinary Love/Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Florence Pugh – Fighting With My Family/Midsommar/Little Women
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR (for body of work)
Tom Burke – The Souvenir
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
George MacKay – 1917/Where Hands Touch/Ophelia
Robert Pattinson – The Lighthouse/High Life/The King
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER (for body of work)
Raffey Cassidy – Vox Lux
Dean-Charles Chapman – 1917/The King/Blinded by the Light
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Noah Jupe – Honey Boy/Le Mans ’66
Honor Swinton Byrne – The Souvenir
BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER: THE PHILIP FRENCH AWARD
Waad Al-Khateab & Edward Watts – For Sama
Richard Billingham – Ray & Liz
Mark Jenkin – Bait
Owen McCafferty – Ordinary Love
Nicole Taylor – Wild Rose
BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR
Appreciation
Beyond the North Winds: A Post-Nuclear Reverie
The Devil’s Harmony
Kingdom Come
Pompeii
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Ad Astra – Allen Maris, visual effects
Apollo 11 – Todd Douglas Miller, film editing
Judy – Jeremy Woodhead, makeup and hair
Little Women – Jacqueline Durran, costumes
Motherless Brooklyn – Daniel Pemberton, music
Monos – Jasper Wolf, cinematography
1917 – Oliver Tarney, sound design
Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood – Barbara Ling, production design
Parasite – Lee Ha Jun, production design
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – Will Becher & Richard Phelan, animation
DILYS POWELL AWARD for EXCELLENCE IN FILM
Sally Potter
DILYS POWELL AWARD for EXCELLENCE IN FILM
Sandy Powell
40TH ANNIVERSARY AWARD
Aardman
