‘The Sinner’ Season 3 & ‘Briarpatch’: Premiere Dates & Trailers For USA Network Drama Series

USA Network has set mid-winter premiere dates for Season 3 of The Sinner, starring Bill Pullman, Matt Bomer and Chris Messina, and Sam Esmail’s new anthology drama Briarpatch, led by Rosario Dawson.

Both will bow on Thursday, February 6. Watch the new trailers for Briarpatch above and The Sinner below.

Briarpatch follows Allegra Dill (Dawson), a no-nonsense professional who returns to her quirky hometown to solve her sister’s murder. The inaugural season celebrates the genres represented by Ross Thomas’ book — a stylish blend of crime and pulp fiction — while updating his sense of fun, danger and place for a new generation. Jay R. Ferguson, Edi Gathegi, Brian Geraghty and Kim Dickens also star.

The 10-episode Briarpatch was written for television by Greenwald, who executive produces alongside Esmail through his production company Esmail Corp and Anonymous Content’s Chad Hamilton. Dawson also is a producer on the series from UCP and Paramount Television.

The eight-episode third season of The Sinner follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.

Derek Simonds is the executive producer and showrunner of the series from UCP. Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple also executive producers through their company Iron Ocean, along with Charlie Gogolak and Willie Reale. Adam Bernstein directs the first two episodes and will also executive produce.