‘The Ranch’ Final Episodes Premiere Date: Netflix’s Last Roundup Set For January

The last roundup for Netflix’s The Ranch is set as the second half of the comedy’s fourth and final season now has a premiere date. The final 10 episodes, billed as Part 8, will begin streaming January 24.

Set in present day on a Colorado ranch outside Denver, the show follows Colt Barrett’s (Ashton Kutcher) return home after a brief and failed semi-pro football career to run the family ranching business with his father (Sam Elliott) and mother (Debra Winger). Elisha Cuthbert stars as Colt’s fiancé Abby.

In Part 8, with Christmas around the corner and the ranch in the hands of Lisa Neumann (Wendie Malick) and more trouble on the horizon, the Bennetts must band together as they face an uncertain future.

Created by Don Reo and Jim Patterson, The Ranch was the first comedy series produced by Netflix and the first to introduce 20-episode seasons for multi-camera series split into two half-seasons. The first 10 episodes of the fourth and final season, aka Part 7, premiered September 13.

Danny Masterson originally co-starred in the series as Kutcher’s brother Rooster, but he was written off the show at the end of Season 3 amid renewed attention on rape allegations made by four women against Masterson in the 2000s. His exit was dealt with in the first episode of the second half of last year’s season in December.

