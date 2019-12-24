‘The Price Is Right’ Holiday Special Spins A Monday Ratings Win

Most of the networks went with repeats Monday, but CBS shined bright like a star on Christmas Eve with another primetime edition of The Price Is Right: Holiday Extravaganza, where Seth Rogen was called upon to bid his heart out and participate in the showcase showdown. The special earned a 0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.57 million viewers, up two-tenths from Sunday night’s episode with the cast of SEAL Team.

The special was the night’s top-rated and most-watched show, helping CBS win the won the night in both metrics. Some numbers, however, may be adjusted later on CBS and Fox due to NFL preemptions.

NBC and ABC both repeated earlier holiday specials. NBC had Holidays With the Houghs and the two-hour SNL Christmas, the latter on par with its first December 5 airing, while ABC had the two-hour Lea Michele-led Same Time, Next Christmas.

The CW went with originals, with a double helping of the CW’s The Christmas Caroler Challenge. The first episode (0.1, 579,000) and the finale (0.1, 541K) both were on par with Monday night.