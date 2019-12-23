‘The Office’ Alums Jenna Fischer And Angela Kinsey Talk About Rebooting NBC Comedy On ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

On Monday, there will be a mini-reunion of The Office on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as Ellie Kemper fills in as guest host for the third time and welcomes guests and fellow alums of the iconic NBC comedy Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey.

The pair currently co-host a podcast at Earwolf appropriately titled “Office Ladies” where they break down each episode from the nine seasons. But there is one question on everyone’s mind: will there be a reboot of this beloved show?

“I would not do an Office reboot but I would love to do a reunion special,” Fischer told Kemper when she asked. “I would like to get us all together again.”

Kinsey chimed in and said, “I would do anything they would call me to do!”

“I’m with you, Angela!” Kemper agreed.

Kinsey added, “If you call me, I’m around!”

The comedy has reached a new audience via a new generation. In fact, award-winning musician Billie Eilish approached Kinsey at the airport because she was a big fan of the show. Kinsey laughed and said she had no idea who she was, but thought she was lovely.

In September, NBCUniversal unveiled the name of their forthcoming streaming service Peacock to which NBCU’s Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises, told Deadline that her hope and goal was to do an Office reboot. Steve Carell, who played the most unfiltered and unaware boss of all time Michael Scott on the show, previously appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to give his own idea for an Office reboot.

That said, reboot or reunion, there may be some sort of iteration of the Dunder Mifflin gang coming in the future.

