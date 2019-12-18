‘The Mist’s Danica Curcic To Front Netflix’s Danish Supernatural Thriller ‘Equinox’

The Mist star Danica Curcic is to front Netflix’s Danish original Equinox.

Curcic, who played Mia Lambert in Spike TV’s adaptation of the Stephen King novella, is joined by Viola Martinsen (When The Dust Settles), Lars Brygmann (Dicte) and Hanne Hedelund (Borgen) in the six-part series.

The series is a remake of podcast Equinox 1985 and was created by Tea Lindeburg. It is exec produced by The Killing commissioner Piv Bernth and her ITV Studios-backed company Apple Tree Productions and produced by Dorthe Riis Lauridsen. It is directed by Søren Balle.

Filming has begun on the series, which is a character-driven supernatural thriller about young woman Astrid (Danica Curcic), who is very affected by the unexplainable disappearance of her sister and her school class in 1999. The series is set in Denmark and swipes back and forth between 1999, where it all started, and the present time.

Astrid is only 9 years old in the year 1999 when a class of graduating students inexplicably disappears without a trace. Astrid, who is the sister to one of the missing students becomes traumatized and plagued by horrific visions after her sister’s disappearance. In 2020 Astrid is peacefully living with her family when all of a sudden the nightmares come back and start haunting her. When the one survivor from 1999 mysteriously dies, Astrid is determined to find out what happened to her sister and the class, only to discover a dark and unsettling truth that involves her in ways she never imagined.

“We feel so lucky to have this talented team of actors. It’s exciting to see this story, which has been with me for so long, coming to life in such a beautiful way,” said Lindeburg.