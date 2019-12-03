‘The Misery Index’ Renewed For Season 2 By TBS

More misery is on the way. Ahead of its season 1 finale, TBS has ordered a second season of comedy game show The Misery Index, from Monk creator Andy Breckman and Grandma’s House Entertainment. The original series, which airs its eighth episode tonight, is a top-five new cable comedy and has reached nearly 28 million viewers across linear, VOD and digital platforms so far this season.

Inspired by the card game Sh*t Happens, The Misery Index is a game show where contestants can make a fortune out of other people’s misfortune. Teams compete against each other by attempting to rate hilarious and miserable real-life events based on the “misery index,” a ranking system created by a team of therapists. Jameela Jamil will return as host for Season 2, along with the stars of TBS sibling truTV’s Impractical Jokers, comedy troupe The Tenderloins – Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano – as panelists.

“Jameela and the Tenderloins have wholeheartedly translated the most miserable of mishaps into absolute amusement, giving the audience and contestants permission to be entertained by these misfortunes,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with these five brilliantly talented comedians.”

The Misery Index was developed by Breckman, along with Ben & Dan Newmark for Grandma’s House Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Breckman, the Newmarks, Michael Bloom for Bongo Pictures, and Howard Klein for 3Arts Entertainment.

