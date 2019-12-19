‘The Masked Singer’ Unveils Its Season Two Winner, Previews Season 3 With Promo Teaser

Tonight’s Season 2 finale of The Masked Singer results are in.

The singing competition features celebrities in costumes and face masks, concealing their identities from other contestants, panelists, and the audience.

As a special treat to cap tonight’s show, Fox also had a preview of Season 3, which will premiere following Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

*** SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ PAST THIS LINE IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN TONIGHT’S SHOW ***

The celebrity reveals for tonight:

“The Flamingo” is Adrienne Bailon Houghton.

“The Rottweiler” is Chris Daughtry

“The Fox” is Wayne Brady.

Here is the first promo trailer for Season 3: