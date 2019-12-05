‘The Masked Singer’ Leads Wednesday Ratings; NBC Lights Up With Rockefeller Center Christmas Special

The Masked Singer returned to Fox after a week off scoring a 1.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.51 million viewers. The reality singing competition slipped a tenth from two weeks ago but was still strong enough to hit the right note as Wednesday’s top-rated show.

Meanwhile, NBC was filled with holiday cheer as it aired its two-hour 87th annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special (1.1, 6.89M). It ticked down compared with last year but it won the evening in total viewers, edging CBS’ Survivor (1.2, 6.86M), which gained.

Fox won the night overall in the demo, while NBC edged CBS in viewers and wrapped its night with the Amy Poehler- and Nick Offerman-hosted crafting competition Making It (0.5, 2.83M), which was even. SEAL Team (0.7, 5.43M) rounded out CBS’ lineup and was off a tenth from last week.

The remainder of Fox’s lineup included back-to-back episodes of its new limited series The Moodys, starring Denis Leary. The comedy, filling in for Almost Family, saw its premiere episode at 8 PM (0.8, 3.29M) finish solid. Both metrics dipped for the second half hour (0.6, 2.39M).

ABC returned to its Wednesday lineup with The Goldbergs (0.8, 4.08M) and Schooled (0.6, 3.11M) taking a tenth hits, while Modern Family (0.9, 3.79M), Single Parents (0.6, 2.58M) and Stumptown (0.5, 2.92M) were steady.

Things were also unchanged at the CW as Riverdale (0.2, 700,000) and Nancy Drew (0.2, 690L) stayed on par after a week off.