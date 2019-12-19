‘The Masked Singer’ & ‘Survivor’ Finales, ‘Live In Front Of A Studio Audience’ Ratings Dip Amid Primetime Impeachment Vote

Wednesday proved quite a busy night in primetime, with a pair of huge finales, a nostalgic special, and by the way, the House of Representatives voting to impeach Donald Trump.

As for entertainment programming, Fox’s The Masked Singer unmasked the winner of its Season 2 run, with the singing competition topping the night with a 2.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.33 million viewers for its 9 PM airing. The finale was up 16% in the demo and 20% in total viewers from last week and dominated the night; compared with Season 1’s finale, however, last night was down 1.4 ratings points. Still, it should be kept in mind that news coverage of the impeachment vote across the broadcast networks may affect finals numbers.

CBS aired the season finale of Survivor: Island of the Idols (1.2, 6.43M) as well as its post-finale reunion (0.8, 4.49M), on which a contestant confronted Jeff Probst over misconduct claims the reality staple faced this year. But even that controversy wasn’t enough to beat last season’s finale. The reunion special also saw a drop-off.

ABC juggled the night’s historic impeachment vote and its second Live in Front of a Studio Audience (1.1, 5.79M), which featured re-stagings of classic sitcoms All in the Family and Good Times. The task proved difficult as the double helping of nostalgia dipped six tenths from its first installment in May.

Elsewhere, NBC aired repeats of this season’s Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways, while the CW kept our holiday spirits up amidst the Washington DC circus with specials Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer (0.2, 780,000) and Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019 (0.1, 620K).