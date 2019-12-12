‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed For Season 4 By Amazon

Amazon has renewed the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for a fourth season. The renewal, following the Dec. 6 Season 3 premiere, also comes just days after the series received two Golden Globe nominations, for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, and best actress for star Rachel Brosnahan.

“We were thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we do not have to pack up and vacate the premises,” said Creator and Executive Producer Amy Sherman-Palladino and Executive Producer Daniel Palladino. “We’d like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm, and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of Maisel, for a little while longer.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been a worldwide phenomenon, and Season 3 has been no exception, with the series’ most watched opening weekend ever. We’re so happy that our Prime Video customers will get to see Midge’s story continue in Season 4,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Amy and Dan have created such funny, charming, relatable characters, all with their inimitable wit and eye for detail, and our customers around the world will be delighted to have another season in the world of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

In season 3, Midge (Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) discover that life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they’ll never forget. Joel (Michael Zegen) struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams, Abe (Tony Shalhoub) embraces a new mission and Rose (Marin Hinkle) learns she has talents of her own.



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of 16 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series—Comedy, five Critics’ Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.

Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Jane Lynch also star.