‘The Lord Of The Rings’: Morfydd Clark Joins Cast Of Amazon Series

His Dark Materials star Morfydd Clark is set for a lead role in Amazon Studios’ high-profile Lord of the Rings TV series, sources close to the production confirmed to Deadline. Amazon declined comment.

Set in Middle Earth, the LOTR TV series will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring. In the show’s core cast, which is yet to be confirmed by Amazon, Clark is joining Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh and Joseph Mawle.

Clark will play young Galadriel, the character portrayed by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films, we hear.

As pre-production on the Lord Of the Rings TV series is gearing up in New Zealand, the streamer recently moved ahead with an early Season 2 renewal for the sprawling adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy novels. As part of that, Amazon commissioned the reassembling of the writers room to break the second season.

The Lord of the Rings series is produced by Amazon Studios. In addition to showrunners Payne and McKay, executive producers include Bayona and his producing partner Belén Atienza, Lindsey Weber, Bruce Richmond, Gene Kelly, Sharon Tal Yguado as well as writers Gennifer Hutchison; Jason Cahill and Justin Doble.

Clark currently stars opposite James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda in HBO’s His Dark Materials and she also can be seen in A24’s horror film Saint Maud, which premiered at Toronto. She’ll next be seen in BBC’s Dracula premiering January 1, and Fox Searchlight’s The Personal History of David Copperfield, opposite Dev Patel.

Variety was first to report Clark’s casting.