‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Explores Putting On A Brave Face

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert said that President Donald Trump may be putting on a brave face in public, but he’s definitely concerned about the ongoing impeachment hearings.

Aides describe him as “distracted and unfocused,” which Colbert thought was a hoot. “Unlike the old laser-focused Donald Trump,” he chortled, imitating Trump’s propensity to jump from topic to topic in his live appearances.

Colbert noted that it’s not exactly impeachment that’s getting on Trump’s nerves, but why he’s getting impeached. He quoted an aide again, who noted, “I think he’s a little surprised it’s Ukraine.”

“After all the shady deals he’s done over the years, it’s over a phone call,” said an amazed Colbert. “It’s like Paul Newman winning an Oscar for The Color of Money. He definitely deserves it, but it should have happened way before this.”