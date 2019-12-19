Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Jordana Spiro & Josh Andrés Rivera To Star In ‘Vegas High’ HBO Max 1990s Drama Pilot

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Has A New Favorite On TV

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Credit: CBS)
CBS

Stephen Colbert reached back to this morning’s tweet from President Donald Trump for his nightly monologue.

In a segment called “He Can’t Believe It,” The Late Show host, using his imitation of Trump, read the tweet, which ended with, “Say a prayer.”

“Yes, nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing says confidence like “Say a prayer,” Colbert said, noting that if you are pulled over by the police for a motor vehicle violation, you scream that to other motorists.

Colbert quoted an aide to Trump, who said the President will bounce back from today’s setback. “He is the most resilient politician the country has ever seen.”

The host had something to say about that. “Teddy Roosevelt got shot and finished the speech. Trump gets winded carrying an umbrella up a staircase.”

The aide also noted, “We’ll just wake up Thursday and go, “That was quite a season three finale.

Colbert pounced. “Yes, exactly. It’s a TV show we have to live through. I call it The Worst Wing.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad