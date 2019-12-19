‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Has A New Favorite On TV

Stephen Colbert reached back to this morning’s tweet from President Donald Trump for his nightly monologue.

In a segment called “He Can’t Believe It,” The Late Show host, using his imitation of Trump, read the tweet, which ended with, “Say a prayer.”

“Yes, nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing says confidence like “Say a prayer,” Colbert said, noting that if you are pulled over by the police for a motor vehicle violation, you scream that to other motorists.

Colbert quoted an aide to Trump, who said the President will bounce back from today’s setback. “He is the most resilient politician the country has ever seen.”

The host had something to say about that. “Teddy Roosevelt got shot and finished the speech. Trump gets winded carrying an umbrella up a staircase.”

The aide also noted, “We’ll just wake up Thursday and go, “That was quite a season three finale.

Colbert pounced. “Yes, exactly. It’s a TV show we have to live through. I call it The Worst Wing.