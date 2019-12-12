We’re in “an exciting new phase of impeachment,” according to The Late Show host Stephen Colbert. The House is set to debate the articles of impeachment tonight. “That’s right, it’s impeachment: after dark.”
A cheap joke followed with sultry saxophone music and Colbert talking in Trump’s voice.
“Anyway, I’m glad they’re moving forward,” Colbert continued. “We’re at a weird point, but they’re not voting on (the articles) yet.” Colbert called it akin to “a set break at a concert, and we’re wandering around the merch table deciding whether $80 is too much to pay for a Monsters of Constitutional Impeachment t-shirt.”
Earlier this week, Trump went to his happy place – “Anger,” Colbert zinged – at a rally held in Hershey, Pennsylvania, the home of the famed candy company. There, impeachment was clearly on the President’s mind, as he termed the Washington maneuvers “impeachment light.”
Colbert pounced. ” Yes, it’s impeachment light. We’ve got to lose 239 pounds of dead weight.”
‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Explores The Trump Impeachment Diet
