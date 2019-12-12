‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Explores The Trump Impeachment Diet

We’re in “an exciting new phase of impeachment,” according to The Late Show host Stephen Colbert. The House is set to debate the articles of impeachment tonight. “That’s right, it’s impeachment: after dark.”

A cheap joke followed with sultry saxophone music and Colbert talking in Trump’s voice.

“Anyway, I’m glad they’re moving forward,” Colbert continued. “We’re at a weird point, but they’re not voting on (the articles) yet.” Colbert called it akin to “a set break at a concert, and we’re wandering around the merch table deciding whether $80 is too much to pay for a Monsters of Constitutional Impeachment t-shirt.”

Earlier this week, Trump went to his happy place – “Anger,” Colbert zinged – at a rally held in Hershey, Pennsylvania, the home of the famed candy company. There, impeachment was clearly on the President’s mind, as he termed the Washington maneuvers “impeachment light.”

Colbert pounced. ” Yes, it’s impeachment light. We’ve got to lose 239 pounds of dead weight.”