‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Discovers The Two Words Used To Describe Donald Trump

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was back with new episodes tonight, and in a segment called “Scholarly Review,” they examined the congressional testimony of four constitutional law scholars.

One of them, University of North Carolina professor Michael Gerhardt, testified that, “If what we’re talking about isn’t impeachable, then nothing is impeachable.”

Colbert reacted using his Trump voice. “Thank God, ’cause I can’t wait to tell you everything else that I’ve done.” The high crimes and misdemeanors? They involve “Shark Week, a weed wacker, and all the left-handed people of Denmark.”

The GOP pre-buttal to the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry report claimed President Trump was acting on “genuine and reasonable skepticism of Ukraine.”

Colbert seized on the “genuine and reasonable” as ways Trump’s conduct is always described. “Right after ‘athletic and monogamous.'”