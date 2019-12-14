‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Is All-In On President Trump’s Space Force

President Trump is getting ready to attend the annual Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia. Or, as The Late Show host Stephen Colbert calls it, “One sporting event where Trump’s got a pretty good chance of not being booed. Even if he is, it’ll be highly regimented.”

Colbert noted that pretty soon, the President may have a whole new military team to root for – the Space Force. It’s where, Colbert noted in Trump’s voice, “I hear they’re making smaller and much more portable Yodas.”

Space Force, though, isn’t as big a deal as it sounds. Colbert said it will be housed within the Air Force and staffed by people who are working on – you guessed it – space.