‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Explores The Beginning Of The Middle

Stephen Colbert and The Late Show crew had yet another episode of Don and the Giant Impeach, but tonight was a special edition – they had a green light from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that the Democrats are proceeding with their articles of impeachment.

Unfortunately, it’s just a procedural step, Colbert noted. “After opening an inquiry into the possibility of impeachment, then reading the impeachment report, and considering the impeachment options, we’ve finally made it to the beginning of the end of the starting and we’re about to start the beginning of the middle.”

Pelosi laid out her marching orders: “Investigate, litigate.” That’s as opposed to Trump’s plan, Colbert said, which was, “Obfuscate, irritate, partially hydrogenated chocolate cake on the paper plate that I also ate.”

The relatively calm presentation of the articles of impeachment plans were replaced by a different side of Pelosi later at a press conference. Asked by a Sinclair Broadcasting reporter if she hated the President, Pelosi erupted. “I don’t hate anybody. We Catholics don’t hate anyone.”

Colbert couldn’t resist the reference. “That’s why we (Catholics) waged 11 Crusades, to remind those people how much we loved them.” He added: “The Inquisition was just a tickle fight that got out of control.”

Pelosi concluded her rant at the press conference by noting she still prays for the President. “So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

Colbert had one last observation. Nancy Pelosi prays for the president. And I pray for that reporter. ‘Madam speaker, follow-up question: Can I have my balls back?’ “