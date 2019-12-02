‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Sets Alicia Keys, Harry Styles, Melissa McCarthy, Chance The Rapper And More As Guest Hosts

The Late Late Show with James Corden has set a slate of guest hosts while Mr. Corden is off in production for the forthcoming film The Prom. Alicia Keys will kick-off the guest hosting festivities on December 9 while Harry Styles, Melissa McCarthy and Chance the Rapper are among those who will also take the stage while the titular host will be out through December 18.

The roster of guest hosts filling in for Corden includes some of the biggest names in music, film and television including Ken Jeong and Jeff Goldblum. Specific airdates for the guest hosts will be unveiled shortly.

“We are of course going to miss James during these two weeks of shows,” said Executive Producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe. “But it’s a great consolation that we have some of the biggest stars in the world to step into his shoes. We are really looking forward to these exciting, entertaining and ambitious weeks of shows.”

Styles is no stranger to guest-hosting as he subbed for Corden in December 2017. McCarthy and Jeong also have experience in talk show hosting as they have filled in for Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime show.