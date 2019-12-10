‘The Last O.G.’: Chelsea Frei To Recur On TBS Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Moodys star Chelsea Frei is set for a recurring role on the upcoming third season of TBS comedy series The Last O.G., starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish.

Co-created and executive-produced by Oscar winner Jordan Peele, season two of The Last O.G. saw Morgan’s character Tray going all in on his dreams of becoming a chef, and Tray’s ex-girlfriend Shay (Haddish) collaborating with an unlikely business partner.

Frei will play Luna, a millennial Brooklynite who is politically correct to a fault. She is self-righteous and rife with contradictions; She’s a hippie, anti-consumerist who loves shopping and an ardent feminist who unironically loves The Bachelorette.

Along with Morgan and Haddish, series regulars include Ryan Gaul, Allen Maldonado, Taylor Mosby and Dante Hoagland.

Actress, producer and writer Frei can currently be seen starring in the Fox event comedy series, The Moodys, alongside Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins and Jay Baruchel. She recently voiced the starring role of Bethany in MGM’s animated reimagining of The Addams Family. She previously starred in the title role of Victoria Gotti in Lifetime’s original movie Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter, based on Gotti’s memoir of the same name. Frei can also be seen in the YouTube Premium half-hour comedy series Sideswiped opposite Rosanna Arquette and Carly Craig. Frei is repped by Paradigm and Artists First Management.