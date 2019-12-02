‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Adds Jillian Mercado In Recurring Role

EXCLUSIVE: Jillian Mercado is set to make her scripted television debut of the forthcoming The L Word: Generation Q, which will premiere December 8 at 10 pm ET/PT on Showtime.

Mercado is set to play the character of Maribel Suarez, an immigration attorney and the little sister of Sophie (Rosanny Zayas). The two are very close, and Maribel is always there to give Sophie advice and support.

The L Word: Generation Q continues the stories of the critically acclaimed and groundbreaking series The L Word which ran from 2004-2009. The new series has familiar faces and new ones as it follows the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey) and Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), along with Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Zayas) and Gigi (Sepideh Moafi) as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.

Guest stars to keep an eye out on for the sequel include Brian Michael, Stephanie Allyne, Olivia Thirlby, Fortune Feimster and Latarsha Rose. The series is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan with series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Steph Green (pilot), and original series stars Beals, Moennig and Hailey.

Mercado is best known as a model with muscular dystrophy and has been praised for her representation of the differently-abled in fashion. She has appeared on E! News and has modeled in campaigns for Olay, Bumble 100, Calvin Klein fragrance, Nordstrom, Target and Tommy Hilfiger. On the editorial side, she was featured on the cover of Teen Vogue‘s first digital cover and was in September issues of Glamour, Cosmopolitan, Jejune and many others. She is also an active disabilities advocate who has spoken at various summits.

She is repped by WME and IMG Models.