‘The Great Brady Heist’: Fox Sets Docu On Theft Of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey – Watch The Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Some say the GOAT would give you the shirt off his back. But when someone swiped Tom Brady’s game jersey after the 2017 Super Bowl, he — and the sporting world — were none too pleased.

Tom Brady after Super Bowl LI AP/Shutterstock

Whodunit? And why? The Great Brady Heist, an hourlong documentary from Fox Sports Films, will dive into the case that rocked the NFL two weeks after Donald Trump’s inauguration. It premieres on Fox at 7 p.m. ET Saturday, February 1 — the night before the network airs Super Bowl LIV. Watch the trailer above.

It was February 5, 2017, and Brady’s New England Patriots had just staged a Comeback for the Ages to win his fifth NFL crown in overtime. Then it happened. “Hey, did someone take my jersey?” Brady is seen asking in the trailer. “I put it in my bag.” And someone removed it.

Fox’s extensive camera coverage played a key role in the investigation, and Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer — who is features prominently in the trailer — subsequently broke an early exclusive follow-up story on FS1, laying the path for the film.

Through never-before-seen Fox Sports footage, exclusive conversations with Brady and other behind-the-scenes moments — and the first on-camera interview with the man who purloined the jersey — The Great Brady Heist takes an intricate look at the investigation as well as the boundaries of fandom and redemption.

Footage from multiple cameras was examined as investigators tried to crack the case. Fox Sports Films

“Just when you think you’ve seen it all in the sports world, a story like this comes around,” said Ross Ketover, chief executive of NFL Films, which produced the project. “Anyone who thinks they know what happened that day will discover more jaw-dropping details than they could have imagined.”

Added Charlie Dixon, EVP Content at Fox Sports, “The Great Brady Heist is the fulfillment of a three-year journey that’s captivated us from the beginning, and the film’s Super Bowl weekend debut makes it particularly special.”

The project is the sixth installment of Fox Sports Films’ Magnify series, which aims to bring a deep focus to untold sports stories and offer unique perspective and deeper connection for viewers.

