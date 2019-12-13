The Game Awards Honor ‘Apex Legends’, ‘Fortnite’ And ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’

It was all fun and games tonight at the Game Awards 2019, the Oscars of the online and console world. Hosted by former G4tv stalwart Geoff Keighley, the awards celebrate the best of the year in video gaming and offered some sneak peaks at the projects that will stimulate gamers in 2020.

The complete winners list, with the category winners in bold:

Category winners are in bold. The Esports categories are toward the bottom.

Game of the Year

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Outer Worlds

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Best Score/Music

Cadence of Hyrule

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Kingdom Hearts III

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

The Outer Worlds

Best Fighting Game

Dead or Alive 6 — Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo

Jump Force — Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco

Mortal Kombat 11 — NetherRealm/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Samurai Shodown — SNK Corporation/Athlon Games

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./Nintendo

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Gears 5

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Strategy Game

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Tropico 6

Wargroove

Content Creator of the Year

Jack “Courage” Dunlop

Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo

Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler

David “Grefg” Martínez

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek

Best Art Direction

Control

Death Stranding

Gris

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Best Action Game

Apex Legends — Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Astral Chain — Platinum Games/Nintendo

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — Infinity Ward/Activision

Devil May Cry 5 — Capcom

Gears 5 — The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios

Metro Exodus — 4A Games/Deep Silver

Games for Impact

Concrete Genie — Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Gris — Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital

Kind Words — Popcannibal

Life Is Strange 2 — Dontnod/Square Enix

Sea of Solitude — Jo-Mei Games/Electronic Arts

Best Family Game

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Best Sports/Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — Beenox/Activision

Dirt Rally 2.0 — Codemasters

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 — PES Productions/Konami

F1 2019 — Codemasters

FIFA 20 — EA Sports

Best Mobile Game

Call of Duty: Mobile — TiMi Studios/Activision

Grindstone — Capybara Games

Sayonara Wild Hearts — Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

Sky: Children of Light — Thatgamecompany

What the Golf? — Tribland

Best Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends — Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Borderlands 3 — Gearbox/2K Games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — Infinity Ward/Activision

Tetris 99 — Arika/Nintendo

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 — Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Best VR/AR Game

Asgard’s Wrath — Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios

Blood & Truth — SIE London Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Beat Saber — Beat Games

No Man’s Sky — Hello Games

Trover Saves the Universe — Squanch Games

Best Performance

Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb — The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden — Control

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz — Gears 5

Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff — Death Stranding

Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling — Control

Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges — Death Stranding

Player’s Voice

Death Stranding

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Fresh Indie Game

ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

Nomada Studio for Gris

DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro

Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds

MegaCrit for Slay the Spire

House House for Untitled Goose Game

Best Role Playing Game

Disco Elysium — ZA/UM

Final Fantasy XIV — Square Enix

Kingdom Hearts III — Square Enix

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne — Capcom

The Outer Worlds — Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division

Best Independent Game

Baba Is You — Hempuli

Disco Elysium — ZA/UM

Katana Zero — Askiisoft/Devolver Digital

Outer Wilds — Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

Untitled Goose Game — House House/Panic

Best Game Direction

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Outer Wilds

Best Action/Adventure Game

Borderlands 3 — Gearbox/2K Games

Control — Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Death Stranding — Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil 2 — Capcom

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening — Grezzo/Nintendo

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — FromSoftware/Activision

Esports Awards

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch

Best Esports Coach

Eric “adreN” Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Nu-ri “Cain” Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)

Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)

Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz (OG, Dota 2)

Danny “Zonic” Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best Esports Event

2019 League of Legends World Championship

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

The International 2019

Best Esports Host

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Paul “Redeye” Chaloner

Best Esports Team



Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

G2 Esports (League of Legends)

OG (Dota 2)

San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)

Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)



Best Esports Player