The Game Awards Honor ‘Apex Legends’, ‘Fortnite’ And ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’

It was all fun and games tonight at the Game Awards 2019, the Oscars of the online and console world. Hosted by former G4tv stalwart Geoff Keighley, the awards celebrate the best of the year in video gaming and offered some sneak peaks at the projects that will stimulate gamers in 2020.
The Game Awards winners
Category winners are in bold. The Esports categories are toward the bottom.
Game of the Year
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- The Outer Worlds
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Best Score/Music
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- The Outer Worlds
Best Fighting Game
- Dead or Alive 6 — Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo
- Jump Force — Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco
- Mortal Kombat 11 — NetherRealm/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
- Samurai Shodown — SNK Corporation/Athlon Games
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./Nintendo
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
Content Creator of the Year
- Jack “Courage” Dunlop
- Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo
- Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler
- David “Grefg” Martínez
- Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek
Best Art Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gris
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Best Action Game
- Apex Legends — Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Astral Chain — Platinum Games/Nintendo
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — Infinity Ward/Activision
- Devil May Cry 5 — Capcom
- Gears 5 — The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios
- Metro Exodus — 4A Games/Deep Silver
Games for Impact
- Concrete Genie — Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Gris — Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital
- Kind Words — Popcannibal
- Life Is Strange 2 — Dontnod/Square Enix
- Sea of Solitude — Jo-Mei Games/Electronic Arts
Best Family Game
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — Beenox/Activision
- Dirt Rally 2.0 — Codemasters
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 — PES Productions/Konami
- F1 2019 — Codemasters
- FIFA 20 — EA Sports
Best Mobile Game
- Call of Duty: Mobile — TiMi Studios/Activision
- Grindstone — Capybara Games
- Sayonara Wild Hearts — Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
- Sky: Children of Light — Thatgamecompany
- What the Golf? — Tribland
Best Multiplayer Game
- Apex Legends — Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Borderlands 3 — Gearbox/2K Games
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — Infinity Ward/Activision
- Tetris 99 — Arika/Nintendo
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 — Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Best VR/AR Game
- Asgard’s Wrath — Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios
- Blood & Truth — SIE London Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Beat Saber — Beat Games
- No Man’s Sky — Hello Games
- Trover Saves the Universe — Squanch Games
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb — The Outer Worlds
- Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden — Control
- Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz — Gears 5
- Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff — Death Stranding
- Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling — Control
- Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges — Death Stranding
Player’s Voice
- Death Stranding
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Fresh Indie Game
- ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
- Nomada Studio for Gris
- DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
- Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
- MegaCrit for Slay the Spire
- House House for Untitled Goose Game
Best Role Playing Game
- Disco Elysium — ZA/UM
- Final Fantasy XIV — Square Enix
- Kingdom Hearts III — Square Enix
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne — Capcom
- The Outer Worlds — Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division
Best Independent Game
- Baba Is You — Hempuli
- Disco Elysium — ZA/UM
- Katana Zero — Askiisoft/Devolver Digital
- Outer Wilds — Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- Untitled Goose Game — House House/Panic
Best Game Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Outer Wilds
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Borderlands 3 — Gearbox/2K Games
- Control — Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding — Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Resident Evil 2 — Capcom
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening — Grezzo/Nintendo
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — FromSoftware/Activision
Esports Awards
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
Best Esports Coach
- Eric “adreN” Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Nu-ri “Cain” Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
- Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
- Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz (OG, Dota 2)
- Danny “Zonic” Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Best Esports Event
- 2019 League of Legends World Championship
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- The International 2019
Best Esports Host
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
Best Esports Team
- Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- G2 Esports (League of Legends)
- OG (Dota 2)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
- Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Best Esports Player
- Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok
- Luka “Perkz” Perkovic
- Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev
- Jay “Sinatraa” Won
