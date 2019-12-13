Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Broadway’s ‘Caroline, Or Change’ Adds Caissie Levy, Chip Zien, Others To Cast

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Game Of Thrones' Duo David Benioff & D.B. Weiss Set HP Lovecraft Thriller Film At Warner Bros

Read the full story

The Game Awards Honor ‘Apex Legends’, ‘Fortnite’ And ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’

Steve Meddle/Shutterstock

It was all fun and games tonight at the Game Awards 2019, the Oscars of the online and console world. Hosted by former G4tv stalwart Geoff Keighley, the awards celebrate the best of the year in video gaming and offered some sneak peaks at the projects that will stimulate gamers in 2020.

The complete winners list, with the category winners in bold:

The Game Awards winners

Category winners are in bold. The Esports categories are toward the bottom.

Game of the Year

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • The Outer Worlds

Best Community Support

Best Score/Music 

  • Cadence of Hyrule
  • Death Stranding 
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Best Narrative

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium 
  • The Outer Worlds

Best Fighting Game

  • Dead or Alive 6 — Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo
  • Jump Force — Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco
  • Mortal Kombat 11 — NetherRealm/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
  • Samurai Shodown — SNK Corporation/Athlon Games
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./Nintendo

Best Audio Design 

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gears 5
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Strategy Game

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Anno 1800
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses 
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms
  • Tropico 6
  • Wargroove

Content Creator of the Year

  • Jack “Courage” Dunlop
  • Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo
  • Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler
  • David “Grefg” Martínez
  • Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek 

Best Art Direction 

  • Control  
  • Death Stranding
  • Gris
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Best Action Game

  • Apex Legends — Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
  • Astral Chain — Platinum Games/Nintendo
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — Infinity Ward/Activision
  • Devil May Cry 5 — Capcom
  • Gears 5 — The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios
  • Metro Exodus — 4A Games/Deep Silver

Games for Impact

  • Concrete Genie — Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Gris — Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital
  • Kind Words — Popcannibal
  • Life Is Strange 2 — Dontnod/Square Enix
  • Sea of Solitude — Jo-Mei Games/Electronic Arts

Best Family Game

  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — Beenox/Activision
  • Dirt Rally 2.0 — Codemasters
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 — PES Productions/Konami
  • F1 2019 — Codemasters
  • FIFA 20 — EA Sports

Best Mobile Game

  • Call of Duty: Mobile — TiMi Studios/Activision
  • Grindstone — Capybara Games
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts — Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
  • Sky: Children of Light — Thatgamecompany
  • What the Golf? — Tribland

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Apex Legends — Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
  • Borderlands 3 — Gearbox/2K Games
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — Infinity Ward/Activision
  • Tetris 99 — Arika/Nintendo
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 — Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Best VR/AR Game

  • Asgard’s Wrath — Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios
  • Blood & Truth — SIE London Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Beat Saber — Beat Games
  • No Man’s Sky — Hello Games
  • Trover Saves the Universe — Squanch Games

Best Performance

  • Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb — The Outer Worlds
  • Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden — Control
  • Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz — Gears 5
  • Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff — Death Stranding
  • Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling — Control
  • Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges — Death Stranding

Player’s Voice 

  • Death Stranding
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses 
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Fresh Indie Game 

  • ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
  • Nomada Studio for Gris
  • DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
  • Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
  • MegaCrit for Slay the Spire
  • House House for Untitled Goose Game

Best Role Playing Game

  • Disco Elysium — ZA/UM
  • Final Fantasy XIV — Square Enix
  • Kingdom Hearts III — Square Enix
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne — Capcom
  • The Outer Worlds — Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division

Best Independent Game

  • Baba Is You — Hempuli
  • Disco Elysium — ZA/UM
  • Katana Zero — Askiisoft/Devolver Digital
  • Outer Wilds — Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
  • Untitled Goose Game — House House/Panic

Best Game Direction

  • Control
  • Death Stranding 
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Outer Wilds

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Borderlands 3 — Gearbox/2K Games
  • Control — Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
  • Death Stranding — Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Resident Evil 2 — Capcom
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening — Grezzo/Nintendo
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — FromSoftware/Activision

Esports Awards

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends 
  • Overwatch

Best Esports Coach

  • Eric “adreN” Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • Nu-ri “Cain” Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
  • Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
  • Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
  • Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz (OG, Dota 2)
  • Danny “Zonic” Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best Esports Event

  • 2019 League of Legends World Championship
  • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • EVO 2019
  • Fortnite World Cup
  • IEM Katowice 2019
  • The International 2019

Best Esports Host

  • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
  • Alex “Machine” Richardson
  • Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
  • Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
  • Paul “Redeye” Chaloner

Best Esports Team

  • Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • G2 Esports (League of Legends)
  • OG (Dota 2)
  • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
  • Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)


Best Esports Player

  • Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf 
  • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok
  • Luka “Perkz” Perkovic
  • Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev
  • Jay “Sinatraa” Won
Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad