‘The Fugitive’: Quibi Adds Four To Cast Of Boyd Holdbrook-Keifer Sutherland Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Natalie Martinez (The I-Land), Brian Geraghty (The Hurt Locker), Genesis Rodriguez (Man on the Ledge) and Keilani Arellanes (Euphoria) have joined Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook in Quibi’s The Fugitive, a new take on the 1993 Harrison Ford film that was based on the 1960s TV series. The new project hails from Scorpion creator Nick Santora, Thunder Road Films, 3 Arts Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Santora, The Fugitive centers on Mike Russo (Holbrook), a blue-collar worker who just wants to make sure his wife and 10-year-old daughter are safe when a bomb rips through the Los Angeles subway train he’s riding on. But the faulty evidence on the ground and “tweet now, confirm later” journalism paint a nightmarish picture: it looks to all the world that Mike was responsible for the heinous act. Wrongfully — and very publicly — accused, Mike must prove his innocence by uncovering the real perpetrator, before the legendary Detective Clay Bryce (Sutherland) heading the investigation can apprehend him. With the city in a state of panic and misinformation traveling at the speed of social media, Mike’s life and family hang in the balance as he becomes the fugitive.

Martinez will play Ferro’s wife, Allison, and Arellanes is their daughter, Pearl. Rodriguez is set as Detective Sloan, Clay’s protégé, and Geraghty will portray Dale, whose character details are under wraps.

Santora executive produces with Stephen Hopkins, Basil Iwanyk, Tom Lassally and Albert Torres. The Fugitive is produced by Thunder Road Films with 3 Arts Entertainment. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

Martinez is represented by WME and Atlas LA; Geraghty by Gersh and Management 360; Rodriguez by UTA, DEPAZ Management and attorney Karl Austen; and Arellanes by Media Artists Group and Hines and Hunt Entertainment.

