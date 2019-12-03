Click to Skip Ad
Ava DuVernay's OWN Drama 'Cherish The Day' Rounds Out Cast, Adds Directors Blitz Bazawule, Aurora Guerrero And Deborah Kampmeier

‘The Friends Speak’ Ordered To Series By Reelz After Ratings Success Of Casey Anthony Special From Kinetic

Reelz

EXCLUSIVE: Following the strong ratings performance of Casey Anthony: Her Friends Speak on Reelz, the cable network is turning the special into a series franchise. Reelz has given an initial four-episode order to The Friends Speak, from Kinetic Content and Pyramid Productions. The series will debut with Jodi Arias: The Friends Speak, which premieres on Dec. 8.

The Friends Speak features friends of notorious criminals or their victims who share accounts of the days leading up to and the days after the crimes.

Casey Anthony: Her Friends Speak documentary special become the single highest rated original telecast on Reelz in 2018. It quadrupled the network’s average in A18-49 (+420% with 213K), W18-49 (+408%), M18-49 (+440%) and tripled the network’s average total viewers (+312% with 602K).

The Friends Speak is produced by Kinetic Content, a Red Arrow Studios company, and Pyramid Productions. Executive Producers include Chris Coelen and Karrie Wolfe for Kinetic Content, and Buddy Day for Pyramid Productions.

Kinetic produces Lifetime’s three highest-rated series – Married at First Sight, Little Women Atlanta, and Little Women LA.

ad