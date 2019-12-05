‘The Flight Attendant’: Briana Cuoco To Recur In HBO Max Series

Briana Cuoco, actress, singer, dancer, choreographer and sister of The Flight Attendant star and executive producer Kaley Cuoco, has been tapped for a recurring role on the upcoming HBO Max series.



The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. Kaley Cuoco stars as Cassie, a flight attendant who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.

Briana will play Cecilia, a quirky and ambitious assistant who’s obsessed with organization and eavesdropping on calls.

Sonoya Mizuno, Michiel Huisman, Colin Woodell, Zosia Mamet, Merle Dandridge also star.

The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel by New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalian. Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin are executive producers. Yes, Norman’s Suzanne McCormack is co-executive producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

Briana Cuoco was a contestant on NBC’s The Voice Season 5 as a part of both Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton’s teams. Television credits include Mom, The Newsroom, The Mentalist, NCIS, Criminal Minds, and The Big Bang Theory. She has danced alongside Ne-Yo, Pitbull, Big Time Rush, Snoop Dogg and on TV shows Glee and America’s Got Talent, and her choreography has been seen on Two and a Half Men, Mom, The People’s Choice Awards, Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory. Briana Cuoco is repped by SDB Partners & Thruline Entertainment