‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Adds ‘Reef Break’ Star Desmond Chiam And ‘The Terror’s Miki Ishikawa

EXCLUSIVE: The rest of the cast of the forthcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is starting to take shape as we have learned that Desmond Chiam (Reef Break, Now Apocalypse) and Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy) will join Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the project which will expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe beyond the big screen. Disney declined to comment about the castings.

Mackie and Stan will reprise their roles as the titular Falcon (aka Sam Wilson) and The Winter Soldier (aka Bucky Barnes) in the series which Deadline exclusively reported will be directed by Kari Skogland. True to Marvel and Disney form, details about the specific details about the story as well as Chiam and Ishikawa’s roles have been kept under lock and key. We’ll just have to wait when the show debuts on Disney+ on August 2020 to find out.

Mackie first appeared as the high-flying, winged hero and Captain America’s right-hand man in the film Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the same pic that Stan made his debut as the metal-armed Winter Soldier who is also Cap’s BFF. They have since been very integral to the MCU and appeared together in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and most recently Avengers: Endgame which marked the end of the “Infinity Saga” and phase 3 of the MCU. At the end of Endgame, Captain America bestowed the coveted shield to Sam and we have heard that this will factor into the series.

Chiam and Ishikawa will also join Daniel Bruhl, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell in the Disney+ series which will be executive produced by Malcolm Spellman. As announced at San Diego Comic-Con Bruhl will reprise his role as Baron Zemo while VanCamp’s return as Sharon Carter (aka Agent 13) was revealed at D23. Russell will step into the role John Walker who is also known in the comics as the fanatic Super Patriot. The character gravely envied Captain America and his heroic status. At one point, Walker is a government superhero and takes on the role of being a US Agent.

In addition to the ABC series, Reef Break and Greg Araki’s sci-fi comedy Now Apocalypse on Starz, Chiam recurred as General Riga in the second season of The Shannara Chronicles, which aired on Paramount Network. He also appeared in Disney’s Magic Camp and Andrea Walter’s indie feature Empty By Design. He’s repped by the Rosenzweig Group, Active Artists Management and Abrams Artists Agency.

Ishikawa played Amy Yoshida in the AMC anthology series The Terror: Infamy which also starred George Takei, Derek Mio,

Naoko Mori and Shingo Usami. Her film and TV credits also include Yours, Mine & Ours, Sway Funny People, Zoey 101 among others. She is repped by Global Artists Agency and Abrams Entertainment.