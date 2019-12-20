‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Continues Its Scorched Earth Comedy Policy On Debates

For Trevor Noah and his crew at The Daily Show, the ongoing Democratic presidential debates are the comedy gift that keeps on giving. Tonight’s showdown in Los Angeles was no exception, as the online team at Comedy Central stayed on the job, even though the narrow field elminated some of the richer comedic foils of past debates.

We will update as they scorch the earth with jabs and jibes at the contenders. Here’s the posts so far:

BREAKING: Joe Biden has accidentally left the arena and wandered into a Del Taco pic.twitter.com/6C9FEqr2fM — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 20, 2019

Why is Biden ending every answer with "And that's the plan, STAN" — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 20, 2019

Tom Steyer get things going like he does in every #DemDebate – by lighting a giant pile of money on fire pic.twitter.com/fKg7xmn5bt — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 20, 2019

FUN FACT: Donald Trump got impeached yesterday — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 20, 2019

FUN FACT: Donald Trump got impeached yesterday — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 20, 2019

Does anyone know what channel/publication is sponsoring this debate? pic.twitter.com/wr8oj8N0yL — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 20, 2019

FUN FACT: This is the first debate where Tom Steyer's tie is actually seasonally appropriate — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 20, 2019