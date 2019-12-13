‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Tackles The Trump-Thunberg Twitter Battle

Trevor Noah was very upset over the President Trump/Greta Thunberg Twitter wars during tonight’s monologue.

In a segment with the classy title Look At These Assholes, Noah fretted that Trump’s tweet saying Thunberg should take in a movie and “chill” was bringing down the dignity of his office.

“Come on, man. The President of the United States engaging with a 16-year old? Just try to imagine any other President doing it.” Noah then launched into an imaginary rant by FDR, focusing on Shirley Temple. “She’s got worse moves than I do, and my legs don’t work!”

As for Thunberg “chilling,” Noah pointed out the irony of Trump’s Type-A personality advising that.

“If there’s anyone you wouldn’t want on your meditation app, it’s him.” He also noted Thunberg’s team changed her bio to mimic Trump’s suggestions. “She’s 16. She’s used to handling temper tantrums from immature boys.”