‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Launches New Podcast Miniseries

There’s a new podcast in town. Comedy Central and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah are launching The Daily Show Podcast Universe, an original five-episode miniseries that is part of its Global Podcast Network.

The Daily Show Podcast will bow on January 13. The limited series will parody a variety of popular podcasts and will feature Trevor Noah and The Daily Show correspondents, plus special guests. Fans can subscribe to The Daily Show Podcast Universe anywhere podcasts are heard.

Listen to the official audio trailer narrated by Trevor Noah here.

Episodes featured in The Daily Show Podcast Universe miniseries include:

Slowbama – Mystery. Scandal. Lattes.

Pod Save Little Creek Elementary – They won’t take this lying down—unless it’s nap time.

These American Lies – Stories about lies and the presidents who tell them.

#Crushing: A Success Podcast For Winners – So much epic, so little time.

Podcast Today – Podcasting today’s podcast, today.

“The Daily Show Podcast Universe further reinforces the fact that The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is a late-night leader in podcasting,” said Steve Raizes, SVP of podcasting for Viacom. “The series continues to break new ground across platforms and offers fans truly unique ways to interact with the show, Trevor and the correspondents.”

In February 2018, The Daily Show launched the podcast, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Ears Edition, which has delivered over 100 million lifetime downloads to date and claims to be the most-downloaded podcast among the late-night TV franchises. The podcast garnered a Webby People’s Choice Award in 2019.

Comedy Central’s Global Podcast Network launched in 2017 and features brand extensions of Comedy Central’s hit franchises and new original content. The podcasts are available across major podcast apps and include The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Ears Edition, South Side Stories, The Jeselnik & Rosenthal Vanity Project, Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik, You Up w/ Nikki Glaser, The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Dan Soder, Crank Yankers, Stand-Up w/ Chris Distefano and Your 2 Dads w/ Sean and Julian, hosted by Sean O’Connor and Julian McCullough.