The CW Developing Action-Drama ‘Infamous’ From George Northy, Darren Stein & Tollin Productions

EXCLUSIVE: The CW has put in development Infamous, an action-drama from writers George Northy (Charmed) and Darren Stein (Jawbreaker), and Mike Tollin and his Tollin Productions.

Written by Northy and Stein, Infamous is a take on the thrilling spy drama with a modern, satirical celebrity twist. It is inspired by the true stories of world-famous actors, models and musicians who also happened to moonlight as spies for the Allied Forces in WWII, such as Greta Garbo, Hedy Lamarr and Josephine Baker just to name a few. In Infamous, celebrities who’ve experienced a devastating fall from grace are recruited by a top-secret arm of the CIA, with the promise to rehab their careers in exchange for using their global access (and eccentric reputations) to perform high-risk missions across the globe.

Tollin Productions’ VP Scripted Programming Maia Glikman is executive producing the project along with Mike Tollin.

Northy and Stein first collaborated on the feature film G.B.F. (Gay Best Friend), written by Northy and directed by Stein. More recently the two collaborated on a one-hour pilot based on Stein’s feature Jawbreaker for E! and Sony TV. Northy was a writer and co-producer on the first season of the CW’s Charmed and also wrote on MTV’s Faking It.

This marks Northy’s second broadcast sale this season. He also has Wellsville, an H.G. Wells-inspired science fiction drama with SideCar and Universal TV set at NBC.

Northy and Stein are both repped by Untitled Entertainment. Additionally, Northy is repped by Sloss Law and Stein by Behr, Abramson Law. Glikman is repped by attorney Arine Harapeti and Tollin is repped by Jared Levine at Morris Yorn Barnes Levine.

