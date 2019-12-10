The CW Buys Millenial OCD Comedy ‘Obsessed’ From Jessica Amento, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson & Jennie Snyder Urman

EXCLUSIVE: The CW has put in development Obsessed, a one-hour dark comedy from writer Jessica Amento, Sweet/Vicious creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman and her Sutton Street Productions, and CBS Television Studios, where Urman is under a deal.

Written by Amento, Obsessed centers on Farren Bell, an outwardly optimistic millennial who struggles to conceal unwanted dark thoughts under her shiny blonde highlights. As a form of psychologist-approved exposure therapy, she joins forces with a coworker to launch a true crime podcast chronicling an active serial killer in L.A., helping her understand and confront her own fears while simultaneously putting her in imminent danger.

Robinson executive produces and directs with Urman and Joanna Klein for Sutton Street Prods. Amento is co-executive producer. CBS Television Studios is the studio.

Amento is a fashion editor (Rachel Zoe, Who What Wear) turned screenwriter from the Midwest. She cut her teeth working alongside Ron Bass (Rain Man, What Dreams May Come) and the two co-wrote an adaption of My Best Friend’s Wedding, which they sold to ABC for series development in 2015. She is also currently working on a Lilly Pulitzer biopic, set in the 1950s about designer Pulitzer’s rise to fashion stardom in spite of her postpartum depression, with Michael Polish attached to direct, and Emma Ludbrook and Holly Wiersma producing. Amento is an advocate for mental health and OCD awareness, and aims to shed light on the lesser known forms of the disorder in Obsessed.

Robinson’s feature directorial debut Someone Great, which she also wrote, debuted globally on Netflix in April. She is creator and executive producer of Sweet/Vicious, which aired for one season on MTV. The show received critical praise for its examination of sexual assault crimes on college campuses, becoming a cornerstone for survivors’ portrayal on television. In 2017, she was invited to the White House under the Obama administration to speak at Vice President Biden’s final It’s On Us Summit about her work and her advocacy for sexual assault survivors.

This is Urman’s second broadcast sale this cycle under her CBS TV Studios deal. She also has family medical drama Good Sam, with writer Katie Wech set at CBS.

Robinson is repped by CAA, Gotham Group, and Morris Yorn. Amento is repped by Gotham Group and Morris Yorn.