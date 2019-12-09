‘The Crystal Maze’ Taps Adam Conover As Host Of New Nickelodeon Family Game Show

Comedian/writer Adam Conover is the new host of Nickelodeon’s forthcoming family game show, The Crystal Maze, an all-new version of the UK series.

The show premieres Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT). The Crystal Maze will feature Conover as the Maze Master, charged with guiding one family team through physical and mental challenges set within an elaborate labyrinth of four giant and immersive themed zones: Aztec, Eastern, Futuristic and Industrial.

“As the Maze Master, the only thing that gives me greater joy than tormenting our adventurers with devious games is handing out giant cash prizes to the lucky few who manage to escape the challenges inside the crystal maze,” said Conover. “This show is the ultimate challenge for families, proving that you have to work together if you want to win, and that’s a fact.”

“We are delighted to welcome Adam Conover into the Nickelodeon family as our first Maze Master,” said Rob Bagshaw, EVP Nickelodeon unscripted content. “His wit, warmth and pizazz are the perfect attributes to guide families through the exhilarating adventure that is The Crystal Maze.

The premiere episode of The Crystal Maze will feature a family from Houston, Texas, tackling a range of challenges in the maze for the first time ever for US audiences. This season will feature families from: Scottsdale, Ariz; Lake Forest, Calif; Eastvale, Calif ; St. Augustine, Fla; Windemere, Fla; Chester, Va; Germantown, Tenn; Carollton, Texas; and Wheaton, Ill.

In each episode, the youngest family member takes on the role of team captain. The successful completion of escape-room style challenges are rewarded with a “time crystal,” granting the family five seconds in the centerpiece final zone called the Crystal Dome. The more crystals gathered throughout the game, the more time each family has for a dramatic clock countdown challenge inside the iconic Dome for a chance to win up to $25,000.

The Crystal Maze has been a family and cult favorite in the UK since the mid ‘90s, with the current global popularity of the escape room phenomena reigniting interest further. The show was recently rebooted to great success with celebrity, charity and family seasons in UK, Australia and beyond.

The Crystal Maze is co-produced by Bunim/Murray Productions (The Real World, The Challenge, Born This Way) and RDF Television (Secret Life of 4 Year Olds, Wife Swap, Shipwrecked) under parent company Banijay Group. Gil Goldschein and Maria Pepin from Bunim/Murray Productions, Neale Simpson from Fizz, part of RDF Television, and Stephen David from Stephen David Entertainment serve as executive producers. Production of The Crystal Maze for Nickelodeon is overseen by Bagshaw.