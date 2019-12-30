‘The Crown’ Fails To Make Netflix’s Lists Of Its Most Popular Shows In The UK

Netflix has provided a small insight into its most-watched shows of the year in Britain and beyond. While it did not publish any actual data, the lists provide an intriguing glimpse into viewing behavior on the streamer.

Originals TV shows including The Disappearance Of Madeleine McCann, Sex Education, The Witcher dominated the list of most popular releases in the UK this year, while The Irishman and Murder Mystery were among the films that featured.

But conspicuous by its absence was season three of The Crown, which did not make the list of most-watched releases, nor did it figure in Netflix’s rundown of its top series, where UK shows like Black Mirror and Top Boy figured.

The Left Bank Pictures drama is widely considered to be Netflix’s flagship UK show, with season three being launched on November 17 with a major press and marketing blitz as a whole new cast, including Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, made their debuts. Netflix even made the premiere of season three available for free to non-subscribers.

Its November launch may have been a factor in the show not featuring, given other programs such as Black Mirror would have had months to rack up viewing figures. This was not a problem for The Witcher, however, though Netflix did include some “viewing predictions” for titles launched in December.

Season four of The Crown is well into production and Netflix made a commitment to the drama by signing an overall deal with writer and creator Peter Morgan, which could take it into six seasons — an ambition previously mooted by Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. It could be a major awards-winner for Netflix as well next year, after securing a record four Golden Globes nominations.

Top 10 Most Popular Releases of 2019 (UK):

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

6 Underground

Murder Mystery

The Witcher

The Irishman

After Life

Stranger Things 3

Our Planet

Sex Education

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes: Limited Series

Top 10 Most Popular Series Releases of 2019 (UK):

The Witcher

After Life

Stranger Things

Sex Education

The Umbrella Academy

You

Unbelievable

Top Boy

Black Mirror

Dirty John