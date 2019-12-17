‘The Crew’: Kevin James’ Netflix NASCAR Comedy Series Sets Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin James’ upcoming Netflix NASCAR comedy series has found its crew. Joining James in the 10-episode multi-cam comedy series The Crew are series regulars Gary Anthony Williams (Bless the Harts, American Dad!), Dan Ahdoot (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$), Freddie Stroma (UnREAL, Pitch Perfect), Sarah Stiles (Get Shorty, Billions) and Jillian Mueller (The Last O.G. Pretty Woman on Broadway).

Set in a NASCAR garage, James will play the crew chief. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter, James finds himself at odds with the tech reliant millennials she starts bringing in to modernize the team.

Williams will play Chuck. He’s highly suspicious of technology and has it in for the team’s driver, who seems to always be crashing his beautiful cars. His new boss would love to put him out to pasture, but not many people can get a car running in the middle of the race with a roll of duct tape and a hammer.

Ahdoot will portray Amir. He’s a worrier, and having a new boss doesn’t help that. He won’t admit it to Kevin, but he secretly loves the new technology that’s creeping its way into the organization. All his classmates went to Silicon Valley and became billionaires. He claims not to be bitter about it. He’s so bitter about it.

Stroma is Jake. He’s been the driver for the team for the last five years. He’s charismatic, but far from a genius. He doesn’t know what makes the car go, but knows how to make it go. His attitude on the track and in life is simple: crash or win.

Stiles will play Beth. She’s rabidly loyal to Kevin. She and Kevin probably should have started dating fifteen years ago, but they didn’t, and now it’s too late. Because of this, she’s as protective about his love life as she is about his work life: she has high standards for him, and no one better screw him over.

Mueller will portray Catherine. She inherits a NASCAR team from her father. She grew up around racing, but she’s a millennial who memorized Moneyball and is sure that the only way this team survives is to modernize. She’s a woman in a man’s world, so she has to be tough, even when that’s not her first instinct.

James will executive produce. Jeff Lowell (The Ranch, Two and a Half Men, Spin City) will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer. Jeff Sussman (The King of Queens, Paul Blart) and Todd Garner (Tag, Isn’t It Romantic, Mortal Kombat) will also serve as executive producers. Matt Summers and Tim Clark will executive produce for NASCAR.

Williams’ most recent credits include voice roles on Bless the Harts, American Dad! and Bob’s Burgers.

Ahdoot can currently be seen on PlutoTV’s Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, as well as YouTube

Premium’s Cobra Kai and Showtime’s Shameless. He’s currently developing MD-Bags, a series about a group of misfit medical residents, for Pop. Ahdoot is repped by Management 360, Innovative Artists and Dean Bahat at Ziffren Brittenham.

Stroma is known for his roles as Adam Cromwell on UnReal and as Luke in Pitch Perfect. He’ll also be seen in Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming Netflix series Bridgerton.

Stiles was recently seen as Bonnie in Billions and Gladys in Get Shorty.

Mueller guest-starred on The Last O.G. as Emily and appeared in Pretty Woman: The Musical on Broadway