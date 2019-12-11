‘The Circus’ Season 5 Gets Premiere Date On Showtime

John Heilemann covers the press briefing with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and National Security Adviser John Bolton at the White House in Washington, D.C., on October 3, 2018 in THE CIRCUS (season 3, episode 10). Photo: T.J. Kirkpatrick/SHOWTIME

The Circus is coming back to town, just in time for the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry. Showtime said today that Season 5 of its political documentary seires hosted by John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon and Alex Wagner will premiere at 8 p.m. Sunday, January 26.



After covering the burgeoning field of Democratic presidential candidates and their campaigns around the country, along with the Ukraine scandal that led to the historic impeachment inquiry into Trump’s conduct, Season 4 had its finale on November 10.

Of course, plenty has happened in Washington, D.C., since then — at least one or two things that you might have heard about — and even more era-defining news will be made in the weeks before the documentary series’ late-January return. Along with the impeachment ruckus, the series’ new will cover the first caucus and primary voting as Democrats decide who will face Trump in November. Assuming, as we should, that he remains in his job by then.

Produced by Left/Right, The Circus is Showtime’s highest-rated docuseries, averaging more than 1 million viewes each week.

The Circus is executive produced by hosts Heilemann, McKinnon and Wagner, along with Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman Ted Bourne and Tom Johnson.

