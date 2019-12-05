‘The Bay’s Kristos Andrews, Vivica A. Fox & Michael Copon Set For ‘yA’ Spinoff In The Works By Lany Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: yA (working title), a spinoff of Amazon’s multiple Emmy-winning digital daytime drama series The Bay, which is in development from original series creator Gregori J. Martin, former General Hospital showrunner Wendy Riche and producer LANY Entertainment, is rounding out its cast.

Co-written by Martin and Riche, the coming of age young adult series will follow teens Frankie Sanders and Regan Sanders (played by twins, Bianca D’Ambrosio and Chiara D’Ambrosio) as they relocate to sunny California and a sometimes cruel new social environment of Bay City High. Crossing over from The Bay season 1 are series star Kristos Andrews as Pete Garrett, Vivica A. Fox (Empire, Independence Day) as Dr. Angela Foster, and Michael Copon (One Tree Hill, Power Rangers) as Officer Colton Kurosaki.

Lany Entertainment

The series regular cast of the spinoff also will include Dante Aleksander, who plays Xander Castro, with newcomers Damoni Burkhardt, Logan Garretson, Brady Gentry, Tyler C. Lofton, and Bella Martinez. Several social media influencers will recur throughout the season, including Tessa Brooks as resident mean girl Evelyn, and Indiana Massara as troubled teen Lindsay.

Cast also includes Melrose Place alum Jamie Luner, Ian Buchanan (Twin Peaks), Galadriel Stineman (Until Dawn), Mark Famiglietti (Terminator 3), Eltony Williams (Tyler Perry’s If Loving You is Wrong), Jacob Young (Bold & the Beautiful), Fiona Hutchison (One Life to Live) and Alla Korot (Grimm), and as previously reported, Wanda De Jesus (Sons of Anarchy) and Devious Maids’ Gilles Marini.

Other season 1 recurring/guest stars include Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th) as the school security guard Pooch, Emmy winner Brad Maule (General Hospital) as Mr. Ford, Eileen Fogerty (Better Call Saul) as Principal Wu, as previously reported Mike C. Manning (Teen Wolf) as Mr. McKinnon, and Lane Davies (Santa Barbara) as Police Captain Johnson. Twins Chloe Frizzi and Sophia Frizzi (Young Judith, The Walking Dead) will appear in a flashback sequence as young Frankie and Regan. Additional cast members for this season to be announced.

Andrews also directs yA with creator and showrunner Martin. The Bay’s Wendy Riche, who co-wrote the 10-episode first season of yA with creator Martin, serves as executive producer along with Martin and Andrews. Riche also executive produced General Hospital and MTV’s Laguna Beach.

The series, which is currently being shopped, is in production with a release date scheduled for winter 2020.