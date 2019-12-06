‘The Batman’ Adds Peter Sarsgaard To Cast

Peter Sarsgaard has been added to the cast of The Batman, Warner Bros and DC’s latest take on the superhero franchise. Director Matt Reeves tweeted out the news Friday, while not revealing any character information. But he does join a pic toplined by Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Pennyworth, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

Previously, Reeves confirmed castings on Twitter like John Turturro as Mafia cappo Carmine Falcone and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. Warners did not respond to a request for comment about Sarsgaard or his role.

Production starts soon on The Batman, which tracks Bruce Wayne in the formative stages of the man who would become the Caped Crusader. It already has set a June 25, 2021 release date. The film is produced by Dylan Clark, who produced Reeves’ Planet of the Apes films.