‘The Batman’ Set For CCXP 2020; James Gunn And Alice Braga Say “Oi Brazil!” From ‘The Suicide Squad’ Set

During the Warner Bros. panel, they unveiled a couple of surprises in regards to some of their DC titles — particularly Matt Reeves’ The Batman and James Gunn’s Suicide Squad sequel — which is called The Suicide Squad.

The Batman opens June 25, 2021 while The Suicide Squad is set for an August 6, 2021 date. The directors weren’t there to share any footage as they are still filming (or in Reeves’ case, have yet to begin filming). However they did send video messages.

Alice Braga of ‘The Suicide Squad’ Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In a message from Reeves, he said he was sorry he couldn’t be there, but guaranteed that The Batman will be at CCXP in 2020. Gunn also sent a message alongside The Suicide Squad actor Alice Braga — who happens to be Brazilian. They gave “beijos” to the crowd and also said they wish they could be there. They didn’t make it clear whether or not they were coming in 2020. However, the crowd was loud with excitement so we couldn’t hear exactly what they said — which is testimony to the passion and liveliness of the CCXP crowd — which they more than appreciated.

The Batman is toplined by Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Pennyworth, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. Peter Sarsgaard was recently added to the cast.

In addition to Braga, Gunn’s The Suicide Squad features a robust cast including Taika Waititi, Pete Davidson, Idris Elba Michael Rooker, Joaquin Cosio, Mayling Ng, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Juan Diego Botto, Tinashe Kajese, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Peter Capaldi, and Flula Borg and Julio Ruiz. Rooker played the famed Yondu in Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, the guardian of Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill. Gunn wrote the script while Chuck Roven and Peter Safran are producing. EP is Nik Korda. The Suicide Squad happens on Aug. 6, 2021.